Analysts Set CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) PT at $46.40

Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

