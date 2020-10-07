Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target at $2.25

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

BIREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 176,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.