Analysts Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,783. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $138.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 466.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 675,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

