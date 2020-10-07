Analysts Expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will post earnings per share of ($2.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.03). Southwest Airlines reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($6.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.33) to ($3.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,832.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 158,186 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,869 shares of the airline’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,726 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the airline’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

