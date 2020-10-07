Analysts Expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 351.32% and a negative return on equity of 214.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 4,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,735. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.00.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

