Analysts Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report $55.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the highest is $62.00 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 593%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $216.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.00 million to $271.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $260.29 million, with estimates ranging from $190.10 million to $370.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million.

DRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

In related news, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,738. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $97,969.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,343.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,152,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,684,000 after acquiring an additional 189,783 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,345.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after acquiring an additional 385,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,343,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 463,769 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. 3,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,122. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

