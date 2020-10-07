Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Million

Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce $6.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.35 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $31.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $114.52 million, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $265.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million.

DCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of DCPH traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $56.85. 2,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $71.11.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $272,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,294,519.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,541 shares of company stock worth $1,710,590. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,589 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,262,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,109,000 after buying an additional 36,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

