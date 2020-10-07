Analysts Expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post $0.22 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Criteo reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Criteo stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,914. The company has a market capitalization of $781.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. Criteo has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Criteo by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 317,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Criteo by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,404,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,017,000 after acquiring an additional 542,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Criteo by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.