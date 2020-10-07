Analysts Expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $742.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post sales of $742.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $764.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $714.90 million. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $967.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BofA Securities upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,407. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.