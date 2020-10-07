Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.57 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 687,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Ally Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 84,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ally Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 64,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

