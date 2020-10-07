Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report $420.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $415.00 million to $431.83 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $416.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. 1,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,534. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 43.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.