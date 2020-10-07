Analysts Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.88. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

NYSE SC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $19.44. 21,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

In other news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $121,831.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,524 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 884,179 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth approximately $12,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 93.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 399,249 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth approximately $3,446,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

