Analysts Anticipate Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.59 Million

Brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to post sales of $250.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.60 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $465.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.73 million to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $923.00 million to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRR. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

In related news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 229,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,738. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

