Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Announce $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAG traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,104. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

