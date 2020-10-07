Analysts Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.22. Luxfer posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Luxfer by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Luxfer by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,909. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $360.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.