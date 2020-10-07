Analysts Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. Crown posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 5,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,546. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Crown by 162.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at $1,657,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1,070.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 424,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 388,611 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Crown by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.