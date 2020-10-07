Analysts Anticipate Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKH. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.22 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,908.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $165,400. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 2,428.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

