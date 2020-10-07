Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.38 Million

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to post sales of $179.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.10 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $278.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $795.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $758.01 million to $828.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.38 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Stephens raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 812.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 145,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,321. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

