AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMS AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded AMS AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

AMS AG/ADR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 5,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,863. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.89. AMS AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

