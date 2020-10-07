AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AMN Healthcare gained from two of the three operating segments in the quarter. Management is upbeat about the latest Stratus Video and Advanced Medical buyouts, which are expected to expand its travel as well as school therapy and travel nurse staffing capabilities. Despite demand being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, most business lines performed in line or better than the company’s guidance. The launch of customizable, technology-enabled and clinically-based service for businesses buoys optimism. AMN Healthcare exited the second quarter on a strong note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. However, revenue decline within the Physician and Leadership Solutions segment is concerning. The contraction in both margins is also discouraging. Over the past year, the stock has underperformed its industry.”

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMN. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. 8,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,690. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.53. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,698,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 569,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after buying an additional 530,820 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 606,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,048,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 603,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.