Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) were up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.36. Approximately 1,507,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,910,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay Barth sold 44,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $707,596.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,749.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,977 shares of company stock worth $3,909,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,665,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,833,000 after purchasing an additional 132,427 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after buying an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.