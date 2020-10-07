American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.42

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.42 and last traded at $151.07, with a volume of 8490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in American Water Works by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

