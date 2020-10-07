American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Shares Gap Down to $4.34

Shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.12. American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 2,360 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other American Virtual Cloud Technologies news, Director Kent Mathy bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure.

