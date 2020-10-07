American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

AMSC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,160. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $342.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.99.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. Analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in American Superconductor by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

