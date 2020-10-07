American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American States Water has a sturdy utility customer base, which is further increasing steadily. Its rising investments in strengthening its aging water infrastructure will help it serve customers efficiently. It possesses some of the strongest credit ratings in the water utility space. Its subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with 11 military bases, which also assure a consistent flow of revenues. American States Water’s stable performance enables it to pay regular dividends to its shareholders. However, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. American States Water’s dependence on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings is a significant drawback. Also, the company operates in a highly-regulated environment and any changes in the existing laws may adversely impact its business.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NYSE:AWR opened at $76.78 on Monday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 229.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 104.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of American States Water by 19.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

