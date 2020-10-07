American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $3.00. American Resources shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 1,282,722 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -1.25.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of American Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction, processing, and distribution of metallurgical carbon to the steel and specialty metals industries. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.

