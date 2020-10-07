American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Trading Up 2.1%

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.33 and last traded at $87.05. Approximately 3,380,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,229,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.30.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

