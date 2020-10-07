AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to report ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.21) and the highest is ($3.45). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 626.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($32.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($34.49) to ($31.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.60) to ($2.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.04. 88,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,615. The firm has a market cap of $451.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.90. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

