Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Fulton Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 88.8% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Amazon.com by 134.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $101.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,097.50. 314,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,602.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,208.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,724.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,430.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

