Altyn (LON:ALTN) Shares Gap Down to $1.67

Shares of Altyn PLC (LON:ALTN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.60. Altyn shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 178,069 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.53.

About Altyn (LON:ALTN)

Altyn Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold doré properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine, which covers an area of 85.5 hectares located in North East Kazakhstan.

