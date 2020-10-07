Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.25

Altiplano Metals Inc (CVE:APN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 306173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and a PE ratio of -16.92.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring mineral properties in Canada and internationally. Its development projects include Farellon and Maria Luisa, which are copper-gold projects located in Chile. The company also owns interests in the Orogrande gold-silver project located in Idaho County, Idaho.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.