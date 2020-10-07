Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.57.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,448.58. 51,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,238. The firm has a market cap of $986.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,531.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,412.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

