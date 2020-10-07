Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $33.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,449.00. 84,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,407. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,531.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,410.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,008.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

