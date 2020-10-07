AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0200 on Top Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. AllSafe has a market cap of $182,997.29 and approximately $692.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024291 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 116.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

