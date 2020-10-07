AllSafe (ASAFE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $692.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $182,997.29 and $692.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024291 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 116.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000148 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.