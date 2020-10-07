Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 160,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 205,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications in the second quarter worth about $984,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Allot Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Allot Communications by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

