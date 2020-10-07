Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Up 6.3%

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.09 and last traded at $38.87. Approximately 552,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 832,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,501.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

