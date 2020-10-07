Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Gap Down to $1.38

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.28. Allied Esports Entertainment shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AESE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 128.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, CEO Judson Hannigan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam J. Pliska sold 70,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $172,374.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 233,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,678.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,159 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Allied Esports Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States.

