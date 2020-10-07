AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

AIO opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33. AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

