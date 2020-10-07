Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $174.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.38.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $112.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 1.54. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $7,873,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,375 shares in the company, valued at $307,836,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 385.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.