Allegiant Travel (ALGT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) recently:

10/5/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/30/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $152.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $100.00.

9/17/2020 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/15/2020 – Allegiant Travel is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Allegiant Travel is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/11/2020 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

ALGT stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.02. 1,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.54. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.66.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $206,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $7,873,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,836,116.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1,920.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.