Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Trading Up 6%

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s stock price was up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.14 and last traded at $84.66. Approximately 183,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 310,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Allakos by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allakos by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

