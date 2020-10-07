Alithya Group (ALYA) vs. Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) is one of 71 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Alithya Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Alithya Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alithya Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $210.26 million -$29.82 million -15.63 Alithya Group Competitors $7.05 billion $1.35 billion 111.55

Alithya Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -15.35% -10.58% -5.71% Alithya Group Competitors -12.63% -61.24% -6.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alithya Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alithya Group Competitors 1030 3508 6936 326 2.56

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 3.48%. Given Alithya Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alithya Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Alithya Group rivals beat Alithya Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

