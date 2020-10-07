Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $350.00. The company traded as high as $299.49 and last traded at $295.32, with a volume of 269866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.39.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BABA. Argus raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $791.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

