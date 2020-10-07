Alias (XSPEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million

Alias (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Alias has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alias has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $441,466.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000878 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00031318 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023920 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020349 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.01278458 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Alias Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

