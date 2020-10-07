Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $323.66 million and $166.66 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00260047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00083157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.65 or 0.01492123 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00158181 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,509,900 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

