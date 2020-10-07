Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $139.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $122.40 and last traded at $122.11, with a volume of 86709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.08.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after buying an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,092,000 after buying an additional 121,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,964,000 after purchasing an additional 185,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.63.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

