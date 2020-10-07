Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.08 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $13.08 million and $4.61 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00577476 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00071587 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00048573 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000786 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,281,168 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

