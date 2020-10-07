Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Up 6.1%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.89 and last traded at $94.76. 1,598,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,576,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.29.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.46.

The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,455,000 after purchasing an additional 104,863 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,248,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,810,000 after purchasing an additional 139,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,062,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

