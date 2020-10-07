Alan Stewart Acquires 66 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Alan Stewart acquired 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £137.94 ($180.24).

Alan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Alan Stewart acquired 63 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £136.71 ($178.64).

TSCO opened at GBX 212.48 ($2.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 219.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 225.42. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40).

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 284 ($3.71).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

